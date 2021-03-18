OPPOSITION CONTROLLED CHURCH MOTHER BODIES PRAISE ECL

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three church mother bodies have praised President Edgar Lungu for his commitment and promise made during the last parliamentary address to guarantee law and order before, during and after the August 12, 2021 elections.

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) said this in a statement.

The church mother bodies have this time around diverted from their known position of being opposition mouthpieces.

“At least, this shows that he (President Lungu) acknowledges there is a problem on this matter [of law and order],” read the statement signed by CCZ president Bishop Sauros Phaika, EFZ Chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu and ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu.

The church said to achieve the call for peaceful election that the Head of State desires, there is need for government and all stakeholders to take concrete steps and actions that are necessary to restore confidence in the electoral processes and rule of law.

The church mother bodies further called on all citizens to take every step possible to promote peace before, during and after this year’s general elections.

They said there is need for politicians to engage in peaceful elections ahead of the polls.

The church mother bodies said any person engaging in electoral related violence must be reported to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for appropriate electoral sanctions and to the police for criminal charges.

The Church has also praised ECZ for releasing the provisional register.

It has added that the register gives an indication of the number of voters that have been captured.

The church has further said that it is open to engage with the Republican President, relevant government ministries and institutions, leaders of political parties, ECZ, Zambia Police, the Media, traditional leaders, other faith leaders and CSOs in a meaningful dialogue that will yield results, so that they guarantee for the people free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

The churches have also called on the general public to seek God’s presence as the country is grappling with the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“Well, as your pastors and shepherds, we encourage you to seek and find God in this time of crisis. God in His mercy has intervened before in such occasions as these, and God will intervene again. We draw your attention to the story of Jesus calming the storm in Mark 4:35-41. When the boat in which Jesus and his disciples were was rocked by the storm and it was about to sink, the disciples exclaimed, ‘Master don’t you care that we are about to die?’ Jesus commanded the storm to stop and calmed the anxiety of the disciples. In times such as these, we are called to have strong faith in God,” read the statement.