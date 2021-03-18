PETAUKE WOMAN NABBED OVER DEFAMATION OF DORA SILIYA

Petauke ~ Thur, 18 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Petauke have apprehended a 37-year-old woman for allegedly issuing defamatory remarks against Information Minister Dora Siliya who is also Petauke Central MP.

The suspect is being held for the offence of criminal libel contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Lazarous Mbuzi said Mwenzi Banda of Riverside B Compound has been apprehended following the release of a video circulating on social media in which the suspect between 13 and 14 March 2021, is alleged to have made libelous remarks at a public meeting held in Petauke against Information and Broadcasting minister Dora Siliya who is also Petauke MP.

Mr Mbuzi said the suspect is being held at Petauke police station and will appear in court soon.

“As, police we have noted with concern the increase in defamation cases using social media. Police will pursue and arrest any person engaged in issuing and publishing libelous remarks against innocent persons. The public is hereby cautioned to desist from using social media platform to defame people,” he said.