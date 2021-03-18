UNZA ‘PRACTICALLY BANKRUPT’, SELLS FARM TO RAISE CASH FOR NAPSA PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has sold its farmland called York Farm to raise money for NAPSA pension contributions.

UNZA Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba said when delivering his annual State of the University speech at the Confucius Institute yesterday that the institution was practically bankrupt with a debt of K44 billion owed to suppliers and retirees.

He also announced a complete freeze in employment at the University of Zambia in a bid to reduce the K800 million annual budget deficit caused by a ballooned workforce of 2,200 workers who gobble up to 90% of the institution’s income and said he will reduce the workforce to 1,000 by not replacing dying and retiring staff to what he called ‘natural attrition’.

He added that his management has obtained about K200 million debt from Banks to stay affloat despite receiving an advance of US$75,000,000.00 from developers of East Park Mall whose proceeds were used to rehabilitate the UNZA Printers.