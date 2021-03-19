2 SINDA CHILDREN DIE AFTER ALLEGED EXPOSURE TO HEAVY RAINS



Sinda ~ Fri, 19 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two children who were herding cattle have died after being exposed to a heavy downpour in Sinda District.

The minors aged 7 and 8 years were founded dead in a field.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu confirmed the incident.

“Sinda Police Station received a report of Sudden and un natural death which was reported by Ananias Sakala aged 36 of Village Mchembo, chieftainess Kawaza in Sinda also the area councillor for Chiwuyu ward held by the Ruling Party on behalf of his two nephews namely Aaron Phiri aged eight and Josephat Phiri aged seven of the same village that the two minors were found dead in the bush near the fields about Six kilometres from Mchembo village,” Mr Lungu stated.

He said the incident occurred between 15th March, 2021 at 1000hrs and 17th March, 2021 at 0600hrs in the bush near their village.

Mr Lungu said the deceased were in the company of two others who were reported to have herded the cattle towards the garden of Lackson Phiri of Kesi village who confronted them and they became so afraid and scampered in different directions.

He said the other two minors followed the direction leading to village and managed to herd the cattle back to the village whilst Josephat Phiri and Aaron Phiri went to another direction leading them to the fields which are far from their village.

Mr Lungu said the bodies of the two minors were found by the villagers after they conducted a search.

“The scene was visited and police confirmed the report where two bodies were found lying dead close to each other. The bodies were inspected and no visible injuries were seen. The two minors are suspected to have been exposed to the heavy downpour which occurred on 15/03/21, and the same condition could have caused their death,” Mr Lungu said.

He said bodies were picked and taken back to the village where the relatives decided to bury since they did not suspect foul adding that police have since opened an inquiry file.