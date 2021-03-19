CHANGE SCHOOL CLOSURE DATE FOR TERM 2 TO AUGUST 6, NAQEZ URGES GOVT

Lusaka ~ Fri, 19 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has appealed to the Ministry of General Education to change the date of closing school for Term Two from 13th to 6th August, 2021.

NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa stated that it can be ideal for schools to close before the voting day.

“As an organisation, we have observed that closing schools a day after voting in a general election would not be ideal for teachers and learners, especially those learners in boarding schools. It would become very difficult for learners in boarding schools to travel back home immediately after an election such as the one Zambia shall have on 12th August,2021.It is public knowledge that in Zambia, most teachers play a key role in the electoral process before during and after voting. Equally, schools are used as polling centres, thereby making them unfriendly for learning, days before and after polling,”

Mr Chansa stated.

He also called on the ministry of general education to call for a stakeholders indaba to deal with the nature of 2021 national examinations, considering the fact that learners in examination classes did not complete academic work for 2020.

“This indaba should also deal with educational fundamentals such as the infamous automatic progression to Grade 8, subjecting learners to too many subjects , relying too much on academics at the expense of vocational skills, state of Early Childhood Education (ECE) in public schools, fate of more than 60,000 unemployed teachers and the death of guidance and counselling services in schools, the state of newly upgraded secondary schools and other matters currently afflicting teachers and learners,” Mr Chansa stated.