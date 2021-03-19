HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY TRASHES 6 PHDS AWARDED BY TWIN PALM UNIVERSITY

Lusaka ~ Fri, 19 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Higher Education Authority has announced that it does not recognize 6 Postgraduate Degrees in the field of Transformational Leadership that were conferred by Twin Palm Leadership University at a graduation ceremony held on 25th April, 2020.

This followed an investigation conducted by the authority into the circumstances under which the degrees were awarded.

Authority corporate communications officer Birbal Musoba has stated that due to the irregularities surrounding the awarding of the 6 PhDs, the authority does not recognize them as the Higher Education Institution contravened the provisions of the Higher Education Act.