KITWE MAN JAILED FOR FORGING SCHOOL CERTIFICATES

Lusaka ~ Fri, 19 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced a kitwe resident to two years imprisonment with hard labour for forgery of school certificates contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that on dates unknown but between October 2018 and January 2019, Misheck Chiyesu was involved in the production of School Certificates purporting to show that they were issued by the Examinations Council of Zambia when in fact not.

In the first count, Chiyesu was found guilty of the offence of forgery and was sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour.

In second count, he was found guilty of offence of forgery committed on dates unknown but in the month of April 2019 and was sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour.

Both sentences will run concurrently effective the date of conviction. The case was presided over by Magistrate, Honourable A. Walusiku who passed the Judgment on 25th January 2021.

And commenting on the conviction of Mr. Chiyesu, ECZ Public Relations Specialist, Mr Nicolas Nkhuwa, explains that the conviction and sentencing of Chiyesu will act as a deterrent to anyone with intentions to engage in similar acts.

“ECZ remains committed to its mandate and will ensure that certificates are obtained through the prescribed assessment and certification process that protects the Zambian school qualification and the integrity of the education system in Zambia. Those who work to defile this effort risk being prosecuted in accordance with the Law” he said.

Mr. Nkhuwa has emphasized that ECZ is the only institution mandated by law to award certificates to deserving candidates after sitting for examinations conducted by the Council.