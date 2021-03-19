MAGUFULI WAS A RARE BREED OF AFRICAN LEADERS – RB



Lusaka ~ Fri, 19 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former president Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda has described late Tanzania’s president John Magufuli as a rare breed of a revolutionary generation of young leaders in Africa who made the continent proud and respected by the rest of the world.

In his message to the people of Tanzania on the passing of President Magufuli, Mr. Banda said he has learnt with shock and great sadness the death of the Tanzanian leader on 17th March, 2021.

Mr Banda notes that the president Magufuli genuinely loved his country Tanzania and Africa and was not afraid to stand up to defend the rights of Africans whenever he saw a threat to their existence as a people.

He has called for peace, love and unity among the people of Tanzania as they mourn president Magufuli whom he says was an illustrious son of Africa.

Mr. Banda adds that the rest of the continent should honour Magufuli’s legacy by carrying on his vision of truly liberated and proud Africa in all their endeavours.

This was contained in a statement issued to the media, by Mr. Chibeza Mfuni, the deputy administrative assistant in the office of the Fourth President.