MAN DIES AFTER FALLING OFF A BRIDGE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 19 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Muchinga Province have instituted an inquiry into the cause of death of a 46-year-old man who suddenly fell off a bridge approximately 25 meters high and landed head first.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo identified the deceased as Yorum Silungwe of Matuwi Village, Chief Waitwika, in Nakonde District.

Mrs Katongo said in a media statement that the incident occurred yesterday around 18:00 hours along Tazara Railway Line at Chilombelo Village.

“Police in Muchinga Province recieved a report of Sudden and Unnatural Death which occurred on 18th March, 2021 at around 18:00 hours along Tazara Railway Line at Chilombelo Village in Chief Waitwika in Nakonde District,” she said.

“A report was recieved from Justine Silungwe, 43 that his elder brother Yorum Silungwe aged 46 of Matuwi Village, Chief Waitwika, in Nakonde died after he fell down.”

Mrs Katongo narrated that prior to the incident, Mr Silungwe, in the company of his 35-year-old wife Anna Namukonda, went to visit a relative at Chilombelo Village.

“At around 18:00 hours when the couple was going back home, the victim slipped off concrete stair cases, and fell off the bridge approximately 25 meters down and landed head first. He sustained a fractured lower jaw with a cut on the upper lip, bruised left side of the body and suspected broken neck,” she said.

Mrs Katongo, however, stated that the body of the deceased is in Nakonde District Hospital mortuary awaiting for postmortem.