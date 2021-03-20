3 NABBED: THEY BRIBED A COP AND GUARDS TO STEAL COPPER WIRES AT MSEKERA ZESCO SUB STATION

Chipata ~ Sat, 20 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chipata have arrested three people who attempted to steal copper wires at ZESCO Msekera Sub-station by bribing a police officer and security guards with K50 000 to give them access to the premises.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occurred yesterday and that the suspects will be charged with theft and corrupt practices.

“A Mobile Unit Police Officer and Security guards who were guarding a ZESCO Msekera Substation along Lusaka Road in Chipata District tipped other police officers that some criminals had approached them and promised to pay them K50, 000 if they could be given access to the premises to steal company property. The criminals enticed the Police Officer and the private guards with a K50, 000 upfront payment so that they could access the substation to load copper wires,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police officers laid an ambush and apprehended the suspects around 17:30 hours yesterday.

“Police officers laid an ambush and on 19th March, 2021 at around 1730 hours managed to arrest three (3) suspects namely, Aaron Safalanga aged 30 of Nkana East in Kitwe, Choma Kapembwa aged 41 a driver of Volvo Truck Registration Number ACX 1684 yellow in colour in which the two (2) stolen Copper wire drums were loaded and Febian Mwamba Mulenga of Chimwemwe Township. Also recovered from the scene of crime was a backup car, a Toyota Allion Registration Number BAF 9700 blue in colour. Two (2) other suspects managed to escape the dragnet as they were watching from a distance and a manhunt has been launched. Those arrested have been detained in Police custody and they will be charged for the offence of Theft and corrupt practices,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the K50,000 that was given as a bribe to the officers has been kept as exhibit and the truck used in the act has been impounded.