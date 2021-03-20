NDOLA WOMAN KILLS BOYFRIEND WITH A BOTTLE

Ndola ~ Sat, 20 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 33-year-old man of Ndola District has died after he was hit with a bottle by his girlfriend.

Police spokeperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the death of Luo Chirwa in Ndola Teaching hospital yesterday.

Mrs Katongo stated that Chirwa was assaulted by 23-year-old Tamara Tembo of Masala Cairo area at a local bar on March 17 and died on March 19, 2021.

“It is alleged that on 17th March 2021 at around 22:00 hours, Luo Chirwa now the deceased was at Sarah’s Corner Bar for a drinking spree, when Tembo, who is believed to be his girlfriend, went to the same bar in a drunken state and started insulting Luo. She picked a bottle of Black Label containing beer and hit the victim in the head. The suspect was apprehended by members of the public who handed her over to police while the victim was rushed to Ndola Teaching hospital where he died from yesterday,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo said the suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged for murder.