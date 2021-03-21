4 SENSELESS MEN TAKE TURNS IN DEFILING 6-YEAR-OLD CHAMA GIRL



Chama ~ Sun, 21 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chama district have launched a manhunt for four senseless men who took turns in defiling a six-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the victim met her fate on Friday when she was coming from school.

“In Chama District of Muchinga Province, police are investigating a report of defilement which occurred on 19th March, 2021 around 17 00 hours at Makeni B Compound in which a female juvenile aged 06 years is reported to have been defiled by unknown persons. The victim was coming from Kayambe Primary School where she is a grade one pupil and, on her way, she met four (4) male persons who threatened her with a dog. They took her in an unfinished building where they took turns in defiling her,” Katongo stated.

She stated that a medical report form was issued for medical examination and treatment.

Mrs Katongo appealed to members of the public with information helpful in bringing the suspects to book to report to any nearest police.