ANGRY MOB KILLS 2 GANG MEMBERS IN NAKONDE

Nakonde ~ Sun, 21 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An angry mob in Nakonde District has lynched to death two members of a gang suspected to be behind the murder of a fellow gang member.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident in a statement.

She stated that the incident occurred between 17th March, 2021 at midnight and 20th March, 2021 around 10:54 in Chief Waitwika’s area.

Mrs Katongo stated that it is alleged that on 17th March, 2021 at 17:00 hours, Daniel Mugala, now deceased, left home in the company of his friends identified as Jose, other names not known, Omary Lamazani, Evans Sichalwe, Michael Sikaonga and Frank Ephraim Sichone all of Chiyanga Village, but he did not return home.

She stated that later his family members started looking for him adding that his friends expressed ignorance of his whereabouts.

Mrs Katongo stated that on 20th March, 2021, police received information that there was a body of unidentified person floating on a stream in the area and police followed up the report and retrieved the body which was found half naked with multiple injuries and with both hands tied with a black shoe lace.

She stated that it is suspected that a sharp instrument was used to inflict the injuries.

“In their continued search for a missing person, family members and other concerned members of the public went back to look for the victim’s friends earlier mentioned and managed to apprehend two namely Michael Sikaonga aged 20 and Frank Ephraim Sichone aged 23. When coerced by the mob to explain where their friend was, the suspects allegedly acknowledged having murdered their friend and that they threw him in a stream. When they rushed to the stream, they found that police had already retrieved the body. Police officers rushed to Chiyanga Village and picked the two suspects who were apprehended by the public,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that around 16:00 hours while officers were visiting the scene of crime, another suspect only identified as Jose commonly known as Doctor, was spotted by members of the public at Black Market and was beaten to death.

“Police Officers rushed to the scene of crime and found the dead body in a pool of blood, buried in a hip of stones suspected to have been used in the act.Police received another information that a mob had beaten to death another suspect identified as Evance Sichalwe ages 26. The bodies of the deceased persons are in Nakonde District Urban Clinic mortuary awaiting postmortem while the two suspects are in police custody yet to be charged with murder. An Inquiry has been launched with a view of arresting those that took part in the mob justice,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects belong to a gang of six together with the deceased, suspected to be behind a spate of crimes experienced in the area among them attacks on innocent members of the public stealing from them money and other valuables.

Mrs Katongo stated that it further came to the attention of the police that on the material day, the gang had robbed an unidentified person of K500.00 and in the process of sharing the money, Daniel Mugala, now deceased, hid some of it and was then beaten to death and dumped the body in the stream.