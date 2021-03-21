MAKISHI ROAD UP FOR REHAB

Lusaka ~ Sun, 21 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Development Agency RDA has announced that Lusaka’s Makishi road which runs from Church road at the Fire Brigade to Emmasdale Police Station has been earmarked for rehabilitation.

RDA senior engineer Felix Mubanga, who inspected the road in the company of Lusaka central member of parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe, said the rehabilitation of Makishi road is part of the L400 road project.

Mr. Mubanga said Government is currently liaising with the EXIM Bank of China to release more funds to the project.

He said as soon as funds are made available, the rehabilitation of Makishi road will commence.

“Makishi road will be expanded and our plans are to make it a dual carriageway. The expansion of this road is part of the L400 road project and once funds are made available, works will commence ,” Mr. Mubanga said.

And Lusaka central member of parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe said she will ensure that the expansion of Makishi road is done on time.