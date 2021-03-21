PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES TANZANIA’S SAMIA HASSAN FOR ASCENDING TO PRESIDENCY

Lusaka ~ Sun, 21 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Tanzania’s new President Samia Suhulu Hassan for her ascendancy to the presidency following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Lungu said in a statement that he was confident President Hassan will continue with the socio-economic agenda embarked on by Magufuli.

“I wish to congratulate Her Excellency Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan on her appointment and subsequent swearing-in as President of the United Republic of Tanzania on Friday, 19th March, 2021 following the passing on of President John Pombe Magufuli last week on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021. Her Excellency’s appointment and swearing- in makes her the first female President of the United Republic of Tanzania,” President Lungu said.

”I am confident that President Hassan will continue with the socio-economic transformation agenda embarked upon by the late President John Pombe Magufuli which has seen Tanzania graduate to a middle-income economy.”

He reassured President Hassan of the Zambian Government’s support and firm commitment to enhancing fraternal relations between the two countries.

“Additionally, allow me to also reaffirm my country’s commitment to continue interacting and exchanging common positions on issues of mutual interest at the regional and international fora,” President Lungu said.

“I therefore wish extend heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the people of the Republic of Zambia, the Government and indeed on my own behalf.”