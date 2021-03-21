UNFINISHED CHURCH BUILDING COLLAPSES IN CHIPATA, INJURES 2



Chipata ~ Sun, 21 Mar 2021

Two people sustained minor injuries after a church building they were seeking shelter in collapsed following windy rains experienced in Chipata yesterday.

A Breeze FM crew that rushed to the scene found members of the Liberty Christian Centre church located opposite Walela Clinic trying to materials used to construct the collapsed church.

The church members said 2 people, who include the care-taker, sustained minor injuries as they were trying to remove some properties out of the church building.

They added that the two were treated at the clinic and are out of danger.

The church was still under construction with only red iron bars and iron sheets fixed.

Credit: Breeze FM