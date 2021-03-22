CHIPILI OUT OF KAMFINSA RACE AFTER FAILING TO PRODUCE G12 CERTIFICATE



Kitwe ~ Mon, 22 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kamfinsa Constituency aspirant Kelvin Chipili has been knocked out of the Parliamentary race after failing to produce a Grade 12 Certificate.

According to information obtained, Mr. Chipili, who was one of the frontrunners in the adoption process, has failed to meet anything equivalent to a grade twelve certificate.

Chipili, a soccer administrator who seemed to have given Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe a serious challenge for the seat, has since gone quiet.

The development now leaves Mr Kang’ombe, Rodger Mwanjisi and Van Wyk Mumba in the race for adoption on the Patriotic Front ticket.

“He is depressed considering what he put in before that announcement was made about grade twelve certificate. He is no longer meeting people as he was doing it, so even some of his supporters are lost because he has not communicated to everyone,” the source said.

It now remains unclear if Mr Chipili, who had been implementing various local projects, will continue to do so now that he may not be standing for any elective position.

Efforts to get Chipili proved futile as his phone is going unanswered.