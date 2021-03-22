COVID-19 CASES IN SHARP DROP



Lusaka ~ Mon, 22 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has continued to record drastic drops in cases of COVID-19, with the last 24 hours having the lowest number so far this year.

In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 86 new cases out of 4,098 tests conducted, representing 2% positivity rate. Three deaths were recorded in the period same period.

However, the Government has cautioned that there is need to remain on high alert as the cold season approaches.

“We have seen a major reduction in our test positivity since the onset of the second wave; however, we remain on high alert as we head into the cold months of June/July to avert an escalation in the case numbers. Today marks a key milestone in our efforts to flatten the curve as we record fewer than hundred new cases for the first time since 21st December, 2020,” Health minister Dr Jonas Chanda said in a statement issued today.

He further said as the school term winds down, surveillance efforts will not wane as government remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for learners and teachers.

He appealed to parents to continue reinforcing the COVID-19 safety messages around correct and consistently use of face masks, maintenance of hand hygiene, avoiding crowding and staying home, and physical distancing.

The minister also disclosed that government has invested heavily in essential commodities and human resource training and capacity building; procurement of testing reagents and supplies that will ensure commodity security and sustained tested for the response.

“Our clinical management teams continue to carry out onsite mentorship both for our COVID-19 clinical teams and those attending to other disease burdens,” Dr Chanda said.

And the country has recorded three new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“We recorded Eighty-Six (86) new cases out of 4,098 tests conducted (2% positivity). This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 86,535. The new cases broken down by province are as follows: 21 Copperbelt, 18 Luapula, 17 Lusaka, 12 Central, 8 Eastern, 4 North-western, 4 Southern, 1 Northern, and 1 Western. Of the 86 positive samples, 76 were collected within the last 24-72 hours whereas 10 were older than 72 hours. The province with the highest positivity rate was Luapula (11%) while Southern (1%), Lusaka (1%) and Western (1%) had the lowest positivity; with no new cases reported from Muchinga,” he said.

“Three (3) new deaths were recorded from Lusaka (2) and Eastern (1) provinces. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded now stands at 1,182, classified as 651 COVID deaths and 531 COVID-19 associated deaths.”

Dr Chanda also said combined 61 discharges were recorded from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 83,3319.

He said the country currently has 2,034 active cases, out of whom 1,910 (94%) are under community management and 124 (6%) are admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities.

“Among those admitted, 90 (73%) are on Oxygen therapy and 26 (21%) are in critical condition,” he said.

He called on the general public to continue adhering to health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the pandemic.