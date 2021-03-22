MAGUFULI WAS A FORTHRIGHT, FEARLESS LEADER – PRESIDENT LUNGU



Dodoma ~ Mon, 22 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has described late Tanzania’s president John Pombe Magufuli as a forthright, fearless, and most of all transformational.

In his message of condolences to the family and people of Tanzania, President Lungu said Magufuli will also be remembered for his immense contribution to the growth of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) through his recent chairmanship of the regional body.

He said the death of President Magufuli will forever be vividly imprinted in the hearts and minds of the people of Tanzania for his selfless resolve to bring about socio-economic transformation and prosperity.

“On our part as Zambia, our strong bonds of friendship are cemented through, amongst others, our historical bilateral projects of Tazara and Tazama pipeline. as such, when President Magufuli graciously hosted me to a successful state visit in November 2016, we reaffirmed our commitment to transform these projects for improved trade not only between our two countries but for the SADC region,” he said.

“Another memorable occasion for me is when in October 2019 president magufuli and I opened the Tunduma-Nakonde one stop border post that has helped facilitate quicker trade between Tanzania and Zambia.”

President Lungu said Zambia is with the people of Tanzania as they mourn their departed President.

“May our condolences bring you comfort, but more so, may our prayers to the almighty god grant you strength, and ease the pain of this great loss. Rest well, gallant son of Africa, you have run your race well and we pray for your soul to rest in eternal peace in the loving arms of our creator! Asante sana,” President Lungu said.