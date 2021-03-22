SEX WIZARD COMMITS SUICIDE



Nyimba ~ Mon, 22 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 77-year-old man of Nyimba District has committed suicide after being accused by his wife that he had a habit of sleeping with women in their sleep through witchcraft.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday.

Mr Lungu stated that the case is alleged to have occurred between 19/03/21 at around 1000hrs and 20/03/21 at around 1800hrs at Ngulube Village in Chief Ndake’s area.

“The reporter is Best Lungu aged 48 of the above address who reported that his father Smart Lungu aged 77 of the same address committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree, about 200 metres away from his village in the nearby bush using a shoe lace. Brief facts are that the deceased had a marital dispute with his wife Mulephele Lungu aged 74 of the same address who accused him of being involved in witchcraft of having carnal knowledge with other women in their sleep. It is believed that these accusations from his wife have been going on for some time now. The wife of deceased decided to report the dispute to Eniya Banda aged 73 the sister to the deceased for redress,” he stated.

Mr Lungu stated that the family resolved to schedule a meeting to discuss the matter and find an amicable solution.

“However, before they could do that, only the deceased went missing from his home around 10:00hrs, on 20/03/22 at about 17: 00hrs relatives launched a serious search only to discover that, the now deceased person was hanging on the tree. Police visited the scene and confirmed the incidence. The body was physically inspected and no injuries were visibly seen an indication that there was no foul play to be suspected,” he stated