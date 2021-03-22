ZAMBIA POISED FOR 2021 BUMPER HARVEST – AGRIC PS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 22 Mar 2021

The Ministry of Agriculture says the country is poised for a bumper harvest this season owing to good crop stand throughout the country and use of smart agricultural technologies by farmers.

Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo says his Ministry has commenced the crop forecast survey for 2020/2021 agricultural season in which crop yield results will be announced in May 2021.

Zyambo says that all data collectors were trained in the first week of March and dispatched in all parts of the country.

He adds that the data collectors were dispatched to collect information on various hectares cultivated on different crops grown and make assessment of expected yields.

Zyambo notes that the method of conducting the crop forecast survey in Zambia is internationally recognised and very accurate, adding that when the ministry announces the figures, they are accurate.

He remarked with happiness that the crop stand in Southern Province during the 2020/2021 season looks very good compared to the 2018/2020 season in which the province harvested 65,000 metric tonnes of maize.

Credit: NAIS