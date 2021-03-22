MORE ZAMBIANS HAVE ACCESS TO WATER AND SANITATION SERVICES – GOVT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 22 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has disclosed that it has made significant improvement in facilitating access to water and sanitation.

Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Mr Mabvuto Sakala said during the commemoration of World Water Day that 72% of people had access to water this year from the 65% that was recorded in the year 2014.

Mr Sakala said access to sanitation this year stands at 54%, an improvement from 25% recorded in 2014.

He disclosed that government has prioritised the universal access to water and sanitation for all without leaving anyone behind adding that government had come up with policies aimed at protecting water sources.

This year’s World Water Day is themed valuing water.

“Significant improvement has been made in facilitating access to water and sanitation. For instance, various infrastructure development to improve water and sanitation to both the urban and rural areas are being implemented,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary also said government is constructing and rehabilitating water systems to ensure availability of social and productive use continues to be implemented and consequently contribute to improving the livelihoods of all the citizens of this country.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga said water is a catalyst in many economic activities hence protecting water resources is fundamental to the realization of the country’s economic agenda.

“Water is a catalyst in many economic activities as without it, agriculture, tourism, mining and many others cannot thrive. Water remains a principal resource to Zambia’s economic aspirations,” he said.

Mr Kamanga however warned against the unplanned and uncoordinated developments on water recharge areas.

“Allow me to direct the Provincial Planning Authority for Lusaka and the two planning authorities, Municipal Planning Authorities of Chongwe and Lusaka City Council to diligently enforce the provisions of regional and country planning Act of 2015 which ensures among other things that the precious resource of water is protected from illegal and uncoordinated developments,” he said.

“We are going to make sure that such developments which are in bleach of the Regional Planning Act are brought down so as to protect the scarce resources of water.”