20 MMD MEMBERS SUE NEVERS, CHITIKA OVER ALLEGED BREACH OF PARTY CONSTITUTION



Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Twenty Operation Save MMD members have asked the Lusaka High Court to declare the extra ordinary convention held by the New Hope MMD led by Nevers Mumba as illegal and void.

In a statement of claim filed in court, Webby Chipili and 19 others have cited party national secretary Elizabeth Chitika and Mumba.

They want the court to declare that Mumba and his national executive committee (NEC) have breached the party constitution by going ahead with their convention.

They also want the court to direct the Registrar of Societies to appoint an interim committee during the subsistence of this matter.

The 20 plaintiffs also want the court to declare that Mumba and the NEC members who were elected in 2011 and 2012 only had a five-year mandate.

Chipili and others stated that MMD is governed by the party constitution which is a supreme law of the party.

“By virtue of the MMD constitution, the party is obliged to hold a convention to elect new members of the NEC every five years. That the members of the party have a right to participate in intra party elections and contest for a position of their choice in preparation for the convention and to be notified and informed of such a convention,” the plaintiffs stated.

The plaintiffs added that they have a right to demand the fulfilment of the constitution of the party.

“The current NEC members were never elected at any convention but were instead appointed by the second defendant and are therefore holding office illegally contrary to the party Constitution,” stated the plaintiffs.