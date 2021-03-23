BMW DRIVER ACTED NEGLIGENTLY ON THE ROAD AND CAUSED ACCIDENT WITH LIKILI BUS – RTSA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has established that the road crash involving a Likili Motorways bus and a BMW motor vehicle along the Chingola-Solwezi road was caused due to driver error and negligence.

RTSA says the BMW driver Thomas Ng’Andes acted negligently by not adhering to traffic rules and ended up endangering the lives of over 40 passengers on the bus.

“The investigations into the road traffic accident which happened on 21st March, 2021 around 14:20 hours involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus belonging to Likili Motorways registration number BCD 70ZM and a BMW registration number ABZ 4637 indicates that the driver of the BMW acted negligently by failing to maintain to his lane, thereby colliding head-on with the on-coming bus,” RTSA head of public relations Frederick Mubanga has stated.

“The crash happened when the driver of the BMW, Thomas Ng’andwe, moving from West to East failed to keep to his near side of the road and ended up colliding head-on with the Higer Bus, driven by William Mbewe, which was moving from East to West. Due to the impact, the driver of the Bus lost control and careered off the road and hit into a tree after covering a distance of 60 meters before coming to the point of rest. Further, the Global Positioning System (GPS) report indicated that the bus was moving at a speed of 95km/h. the driver of the BMW sustain serious injuries and no deaths were recorded.”

RTSA says it’ll write Mr Ng’andwe to show cause why his driving license should not be revoked for putting lives of other road users at risk.

“The Agency is of the view that the driver of the BMW, Thomas Ng’andwe, acted negligently by not adhering to traffic rules and regulations, thereby putting the lives of over forty (40) passengers on the affected bus at risk. The RTSA shall in line with section 68 of Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002, write to the driver of the BMW, to show cause why his Driving Licence should not be revoked for putting the lives of other road users at risk,” Mr Mubanga stated.

“The RTSA is concerned with the negligent behavior of some drivers and has observed that the country will continue losing lives unless motorists learn to exercise maximum patience and be considerate to other road users.”