COVID FRONTLINERS TO GET A BREAK AS GOVT CUTS NUMBER OF STAFF IN ISOLATION CENTERS



Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has started scaling down on the number of staff stationed in COVID-19 isolation centers as the country continues to record a reduction in cases.

Minister of Health Dr Jonas Chanda said today that the move will give health workers that have fought on the frontlines some much needed break.

Dr Chanda added that the move will also allow government to strengthen the health service delivery with regard to other disease burdens.

“We remain committed to providing all our staff with onsite mentorship and virtual trainings for sustained capacity building. We wish to commend the many heroes in our communities who have made it their personal responsibility to ensure adherence to the public health guidance,” he said.

“The victory scored with our reduced positivity and community transmission could not have been achieved without your gallant and sustained efforts, even in the face of resistance and fatigue. As we head into the cold season with the imminent threat of a third wave, we implore you all not to tire in your efforts. We must sustain community adherence and continue to enhance behaviour change if we are to avert a third wave.”

And following the meeting held this morning with the United Nations agencies, UNICEF and WHO, Dr Chanda disclosed that the said cooperating partners agreed to support the procurement of the new Oxygen Plant for the Copperbelt province which will be located at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

“As a sign of confidence in the government’s Covid-19 response strategy, UNICEF, with support from Sweden and other donors, has agreed to support the procurement of the new Oxygen Plant for the Copperbelt province which will be located at Kitwe Teaching Hospital. This strategic investment towards the Covid-19 response will benefit 3 million people on the Copperbelt province. In addition, UNICEF has also procured 310 Oxygen Cylinders which arrived in the country over the weekend, and has also procured 3,000 interagency health centre kits with support from Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom, while 1,700 kits are in the pipeline. WHO is also in the process of procuring of personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth 1.5 million United States dollars,” he said.

And Dr Chanda disclosed that the country recorded 244 new cases out of 6,248 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, representing 4% positivity rate.

He also said that three deaths have been recorded in the mentioned period of time adding that 159 people have been discharged following their recoveries.

“Three (3) new deaths were recorded from Eastern (1), Muchinga (1) and North-western (1) provinces. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded now stands at 1,185, classified as 654 COVID deaths and 531 COVID-19 associated deaths. A combined 159 discharges were recorded from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 83,478 (96%). We currently have 2,116 active cases, of whom 2,000 (95%) are under community management and 116 (5%) are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities. Among those admitted, 83 (72%) are on Oxygen therapy and 25 (22%) are in critical condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister implored the general public to continue adhering to health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the pandemic.