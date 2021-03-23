HH MAKES FRESH CLAIMS OF GOVT SCHEMING TO ARREST AND POISON HIM

Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has made fresh claims that the government is scheming to arrest him and poison him.

Mr Hichilema, the country’s main opposition leader, has been accusing government of wanting to kill him since his arrest over a treasonable offence in Mongu in 2017 but to date, he is still alive and well.

He made similar accusations after his arrest in 2017, while in detention, that government wanted to kill him.

Four years on, Mr Hichilema has continued to make similar accusations against the government, claiming that the PF wants to eliminate him from the August 12 election.

“We are aware that for a long time now, this regime has been scheming on how to eliminate and stop us from seeking public office. Their latest scheme is to have us arrested, thrown into a Police cell and then poison us from there and later claim that we died of Coronavirus,” Mr Hichilema has alleged.

“But fellow citizens, we say to you that if seeking the presidency and serve you better will cost our lives, we are willing to do so. God is the giver of life and we advise the PF regime to focus on solving the massive economic problems that they have caused our people.”

And Mr Hichilema said Police officers must “with immediate effect stop and release former Cabinet Minister Ackson Sejani, Mazabuka and Choma Mayors Vincent Lilanda and Javen Simoloka and citizen Fines Malambo.”

The four have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Ms Pheluna Hatembo and her brother Milton who took Mr Hichilema to court over the fraudulent acquisition of farm number 1924 which belonged to their father.