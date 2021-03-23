POLICE NAB UPND CADRE FOR PROPOSING VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested a UPND member for proposing violence.

Police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale stated that Matomola Likwanya has been arrested today.

“Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Matomola Likwanya aged 29 of house number C 137 Misisi compound with the subject offence of Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 chapter 87 of the penal code of the laws of Zambia. Matomola is believed to be the Lusaka District United Party for National Development (UPND) information and Publicity Secretary,” Mwale stated.

He stated that Likwanya was picked in connection with a video which went viral on social media on March 17, 2021 where he streamed live on his Facebook page with a group of people and violence was being proposed, including derogatory statements made against the Republican President.

Mwale stated that at the time of his arrest, the suspect was found with a teaser and 23 UPND membership cards.

He stated that the suspect was currently detained in Police custody.