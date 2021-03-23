POLICE SEARCH FOR MORE VICTIMS OF SELF-CONFESSED SERIAL KILLER

Kitwe ~ Tue, 22 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe say they are still searching for more bodies of people alleged to have been killed by a self confessed serial killer.

This follows the discovery of seven bodies of females alleged to have been killed by a 27-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said three of the bodies have been identified by the relatives with two having been dumped recently while one was decomposed but identified through clothes.

Mr. Chushi said the decomposed bodies have since been buried while the suspect who is alleged to have killed around ten females in an effort to get rich is still in police custody.

“Four bodies weren’t identified by press time due to the fact that they were in a very bad state and could have been dumped sometime back. The local authorities have since buried the remains of the four victims,” Mr. Chushi said.

The suspect whose name remains unknown is alleged to have been given a target to kill 16 people in order to get rich by a Tanzanian witch doctor and has since killed 10.

Police have recovered seven bodies in different locations in Kitwe.

The suspect has also been linked to the murder of another woman whose body was picked early this year in Nkana West.