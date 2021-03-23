ZAMBIAN BREWERIES, LAFARGE BREATHE LIFE INTO UNZA PROTOTYPE VENTILATORS



Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The University of Zambia’s (UNZA) School of Engineering has developed Zambia’s first ever locally produced ventilator to help improve the country’s capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

The project – which launched its first working prototype on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 – was jointly funded by Zambian Breweries and Lafarge Zambia to the tune of ZMW100, 000.

Speaking during the ventilator’s launch, Zambian Breweries Lusaka Plant Manager Albert Malunga described the creation of the prototype as a huge milestone in the country’s pursuit of self-reliance in medical engineering and the industrialisation agenda.

He said: “At Zambian Breweries, we operate on a desire to build strong communities for a better world. Our support for this project is a clear demonstration of our commitment to nurture local talent and help lift the living standards in our communities. As a company that supports innovation, particularly among the youth, Zambian Breweries is proud to have partnered with Lafarge Zambia Plc and the University of Zambia in bringing this dream to reality.”

Mr Malunga, a graduate of the Copperbelt University – Production Management, noted that having respirators – which were critical tools in COVID-19 treatment – locally produced would make them more readily available and cheaper compared with imported models.

He called on other engineers in the country to take inspiration from the project and create inventions that would support the country’s manufacturing sector.

“I am hopeful that this will inspire other engineers to come up with innovations that will drive growth in the local manufacturing sector. It is only through a diversified economy that we can achieve the development targets outlined in vision 2030 and the 7th National Development Plan,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the Lafarge Zambia Plc Chilanga Plant Production Manager Mr Jonas Kaonga said he was proud that history had been made by launching a locally made ventilator.

“As an engineer and employee of Lafarge Zambia, I am proud to say that today Lafarge Zambia and Zambian Breweries have made history, by supporting the first ventilator that was manufactured in Zambia by our talented team of local engineers, from the School of Engineering and Technology Development and Advisory Unit (TDAU) at UNZA,” Mr Kaonga said.

He said the launch also showed the power of what honing and developing local talents can do for the nation.

Mr Kaonga further said that Health and Safety being Lafarge’s core value attracted the company to the project as it would help the country fight the Coronavirus.

“At Lafarge Zambia, Health and Safety is our core value thus, the Health and Safety of our communities, customers, suppliers, transporters, and the country as a whole is of great importance to us. It is from this background that we had such great interest in the UNZA ventilator project, when it was first presented to us by the Zambia Association Manufacturers – ZAM of which both Lafarge Zambia and Zambian Breweries are members,” he said.

He further called on the other players to be proud of the project and support the government and higher institutions of learning to develop local solutions to local problems.

The completion of this prototype could not be timelier as Zambia joins the rest of the world to fight the new strain of COVID-19.

Zambian Breweries and Lafarge Zambia are extremely eager to see the respirator enter mass production and aid Zambia’s fight against the pandemic.

Zambian Breweries and Lafarge Zambia have committed themselves to fighting COVID-19 in partnership with Government and industry players.

Over the past year, the two companies have donated various materials including hand sanitizers, cleaning products, and Personal Protective Equipment to Government and private sector institutions while also championing risk communication in local communities.

Zambian Breweries has also partnered with Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company to ensure constant water supply in townships, such as George Compound of Lusaka to help maintain sanitation standards in line with prevention guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.