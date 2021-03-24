BWANA MKUBWA CONSTITUENCY PARLIMENTARY INTERVIEWS NULLIFIED

Ndola ~ Wed, 24 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ndola District Patriotic Front office has nullied interviews which were expected to be concluded yesterday because of alleged corrupt behavior of one contender, Mr Warren Chisha Mwambazi.

It is alleged that Mr. Mwambazi gave out K10,000 each to 12 members of the constituency and also paid for their accommodation at Fatmols Lodge in Ndola for him to be favoured for adoption ahead of the August 12 elections.

Dr. Jonas Chanda, who is also Minister of Health, petitioned the PF district officials not to allow the said constituency officials to be anywhere near the interviews for all candidates because they are biased and compromised.

It is believed that the Ndola District Chairman, Mr Chitondo has since nullified the interviews and an official statement will be issued soon.

Dr. Chanda has also sent the letter of complaint to the Secretary General and national Chairman of the party for further action.

Mr Mwambazi booked some constituency officials at Fatmols lodge in Ndola, and which the District Chairman also personally verified and said this behavior was unexpectable.

Dr Chanda therefore requested that the constituency officials who were booked at Fatmols lodge property belonging to Mr. Frank Ngambi should declare interest and not be allowed to attend the interview for candidates as they are already biased and compromised.

And below are the names of the Constituency officials:

1. Paul Musonda

2. Richard Chileshe

3. Shula Ernest

4. Paul Ponde

5. Bana Sokoni

6. Pamela

7. Ba Katomba Woman

8. Alice Fwayo

9. Bana Kabungo

10. Derrick

11. Chileshe

12. Ananian Simwanza