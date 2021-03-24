GOVT TO INVITE FOREIGN OBSERVERS FOR AUGUST 12 ELECTIONS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 24 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has revealed that the government is in the process of inviting regional and international electoral observation missions to observe the August 12 general elections.

Speaking during a virtual annual greeting of the diplomatic corps, the Head of State said the local, regional and international election observers as partners in strengthening Zambia’s democracy.

President Lungu said Zambians have a proud record of holding peaceful elections since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1990.

President Lungu disclosed that the European Union (EU) delegation to Zambia and COMESA deployed an explanatory mission to Zambia from 14th to 24th March 2021 to assess the country’s political environment and election framework ahead of the general elections.

He reiterated that his Government is committed to delivering free, fair and transparent elections like those held before, adding that the country’s commitment to democracy, good governance and the rule of law is unwavering.

And Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Warren Gunda, said electoral violence must be condemned and advised Zambians to maintain peace.

Mr. Gunda, who is also High Commissioner of Malawi to Zambia, expressed confidence that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is capable of delivering free and fair elections.