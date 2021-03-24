PRESIDENT LUNGU IS A UNIQUE LEADER, ZAMBIANS WANT HIM BEYOND 2021 – LUSAMBO

Lusaka ~ Wed, 24 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said President Edgar Lungu is a unique leader whom Zambians want beyond 2021.

Speaking after the commissioning of the Munali flyover bridge by President Lungu today, Mr Lusambo said the Head of State had transformed Lusaka and the entire country.

He said President Lungu should ignore armchair critics and continue with his developmental trajectory of the country.

“When you started this project, visionless leaders were doubting you. But I know that you are a very unique President. Today, we are seeing the transformation of Lusaka Province and the district in particular. You have opened up the Province Your Excellency,” Mr Lusambo said.

“The people of Zambia have already accepted you as the next President beyond 2021. For those people who are saying you haven’t constructed a road in Dundumwezi, forget about them because you have been constructing roads in Dundumwezi, Southern Province, North-Western Province and all other parts of the country. Forget about distractors who are saying that you have not delivered development to all parts of the country. Development is there for all to see.”