ZAMBIA IN £1.3 MILLION BRITISH GOVT GRANT FOR POWER GENERATION IMPROVEMENT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 24 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has launched a 30-year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) aimed at improving electricity generation in the country.

Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has said the IRP will be implemented from 2025 to 2055 at a cost of £1.3 million with support from the British government through a grant.

Speaking during a virtual launch in Lusaka today, Mr Nkhuwa said the IRP will be an approach to a national power system that incorporates assessment of available energy resources and opportunities for demand management into least cost combination of supply options and energy efficiency measures.

“This is important in order to meet the country’s electricity requirement while upholding national development objectives for social equity and environmental sustainability. The implementation of IRP is expected to contribute to the following outcomes. Improve a long term reliability, affordability, efficiency and security of a electricity supply while keeping pace with the economic growth and development,” Mr Nkhuwa said.

“Minimise the short term and long term economic cost of delivering electricity services. Ascertain Zambia’s investment needs for medium and long term and provide conducive environment for business planning. Minimise environmental climate change and other external impact of electricity supply and usage.”

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said through renewable power technologies, operation of smart grids and control systems, putting energy users more in control of their own energy use and decentralised energy systems like micro grids and solar home systems, innovation in the private sector is constantly bringing new options to the market.

He said the options which will help reduce the overall cost of developing and operating power systems and will enhance access and quality for energy users of all kinds.