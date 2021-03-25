WHO CAN KILL HH? Let him just concentrate on telling Zambians what he will do for them instead of lying – Kamba



Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba says it is not true that the government is scheming to poison United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead of this year’s General Elections.

This comes following allegations by the opposition leader that government wants to poison him as a way of blocking him from appearing on the ballot on August 12.

But Mr Kamba said government cannot be targeting to kill the opposition leader who has no impact at the expense of developing the country without leaving anyone behind.

He described Mr Hichilema as an immature politician, adding that his utterances must be ignored by the general public.

“Surely if Hichilema was supposed to be killed, can even be there? He is just hallucinating.

He needs to be telling people what he will do instead of lying. We have a lot to do instead of wasting our time on Hichilema,” Mr Kamba said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamba urged the UPND to concentrate on issues such as tribalism within their party that continues to haunt them rather than their newly adopted hallucinations and claims about the Head of State.

He reiterated that President Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot whether the opposition like it or not.