GOVT PROMISES AVAILABILITY OF LOCAL AGRO PRODUCTS IN REGIONAL MARKETS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has assured the international investor community of Zambia’s commitment to ensuring that most locally produced agricultural products are exported to the regional market.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo disclosed that the country is in the process of developing a crop marketing and export policy to enable private sector players’ increase their exports of agricultural commodities.

During the Zambia-South Africa Virtual Agricultural Investment Conference, Zyambo said government prioritised the promotion of private sector investments in the agriculture sector, a strategic industry for wealth and job creation through export of commodities.

He said credible and predictable marketing and export policies would support increased exports of agricultural commodities to the regional market by private sector players.

The conference was hosted by the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa in conjunction with Agri-All-Africa, a leading South African agriculture firm.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti said the Memorandum of Understanding that the two countries have in the field of Agriculture and livestock development has facilitated meaningful engagement.

Maj Gen Miti said private sector players in the two countries were working on a comprehensive Economic Cooperation Strategic Framework (2021-2026) aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

He expressed confidence that Zambia was committed to creating an enabling environment to stimulate both local and foreign investment.

The High Commissioner said Zambia was on the right track, and that it shall increase meaningful mutual trade and investment between the two countries.

And Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Wandile Sihlobo encouraged Zambian farmers to make use of available opportunities to export some agricultural commodities to that country.

He disclosed that South Africa was currently in need of Soya beans and vegetable oils that Zambia could comparatively produce cheaply.

Sihlobo said his country was currently importing various agricultural products from different countries to the sum of six billion rands (R6 Billion) annually, urging Zambians to take advantage of the market.

This is contained in a statement issued to the press today by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.