IG ADVISES OWNERS OF UNREGISTERED VEHICLES TO NORMALIZE PAPERS OR FACE THE LAW

Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja has advised owners of unregistered motor vehicles to quickly normalize their papers or face the law.

Mr Kanganja said those with unregistered vehicles must take advantage of the grace period announced by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to acquire proper documents or risk facing the wrath of the Law.

He said in a statement today that Police will soon conduct a countrywide joint operation with ZRA and Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to bring to book all those that would fail to register their motor vehicles.

Mr Kanganja observed an increase in the number of unregistered motor vehicles on public roads which in some instances are being used in criminal activities as perpetrators easily elude justice.

The Police IG said registration of motor vehicles is essential as it allows for easy identification and tracking when used in criminal activities or when involved in Road Traffic violations such as Hit and Run road traffic accidents.

“According to section 11 of the Road Traffic Act, any motor vehicle that has been imported into the country should be registered within 14 days, failure to which such a motor vehicle should be impounded and the owner charged for failing to register a motor vehicle,” he said.

“Furthermore, I am urging those without proper motor vehicle clearance documentation to take advantage of the grace period announced by the Zambia Revenue Authority to acquire proper documents before the end of the grace period. Police will soon conduct a countrywide joint operation with the Zambia Revenue Authority and Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to bring to book all those that would fail to register their motor vehicles.”