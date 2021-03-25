LUNGU REMEMBERS NDOLA YOUTH, GIVES THEM BWANA MKUBWA DUMP SITES

Ndola ~ Thur, 25 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ndola youth have been given the Bwana Mkubwa dump sites to carry out their small scale mining activities.

The youth have since thanked President Edgar Lungu for remembering them.

Youth representative Prospinal Chishimba, who addressed his colleagues and women, said this will be the first time that the youth in Ndola will benefit from dump sites.

“Today, we have good news to you our people here. The President has remembered us the youths of Ndola. This is one of the best news that we get as youths. For this we will continue to support President Edgar Lungu. In the past we just saw our friends in Kitwe, Luanshya, Mufulira and other places getting the Empowerment of dump sites yet we never got anything. Today it’s a happy day for us the youths of Ndola,” Mr Chishimba said.

He said the dump sites belong to the Zambian people after the foreign investors left.

And Kayula Mwamba said it was pleasing that President Edgar Lungu has shown serious interest to empower the Zambian youths.

Mr Mwamba said the youths will continue to stand by President Lungu.

And women representative Mary Kafunda said women in Bwana Mkubwa have suffered for a long time.

She said the women are so grateful to President Lungu for the gesture.