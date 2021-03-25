TASILA JOINS CONTEST FOR CHAWAMA



Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The race to Mandahill has gained momentum as PF aspiring candidates have began attending interviews in order to be adopted to contest the August 12, elections on the ruling party ticket.

In Chawama constituency, various aspiring candidates have attended interviews including Nkholoma ward 1 councilor Tasila Lungu – Mwansa.

The Nkholoma ward 1 councilor was given a thunderous welcome by her supporters at the venue of the interview.

Tasila has assured the people of Chawama that once adopted and elected as their lawmaker, she will attend to their needs.

She said she has the heart for the people of Chawama and would love to continue implementing developmental projects in the area.

Tasila, who is also Chawama constituency chairperson, said top on the agenda is the construction of a Secondary school.

She has since thanked the people of chawama for the overwhelming support.

“The first priority is to build a Secondary school. I have the heart for the people of chawama and I would like to thank them for the support rendered to me,” Tasila said, according to Smart Eagles.