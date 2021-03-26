KAMBWILI’S COMPANY GOT CONTRACTS USING FAKE TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES – ACC INVESTIGATOR

Lusaka ~ Fri, 26 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An investigator from the Anti-Corruption Commission has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Chishimba Kambwili’s company Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited was allegedly awarded contracts using fake Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC).

The investigator, Mr Furgeson Kombe, said his investigations revealed that Mwamona was awarded a contract to build 33 resettlement houses, VIP toilets and other facilities at Lunzua Hydro Power Station in Northern Province using an alleged fake Tax Clearance Certificate ( TCC).

Mr Kombe told principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile that Mwamona submitted a TCC certificate when it bid for the tender at Zesco for the construction of houses, toilets , water system and other facilities which was found not to have been genuinely issued by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

The witness said according to the analysis and physical inspection of the TCC which was submitted by Mwamona to Zesco, it had unusual anomalies or errors but the same enabled the company to be awarded the tender.

In this case,

Kambwili, his son Mwamba, a business

executive, Mwamona Engineering Technical Services, Mr Bruno Musonda, a senior inspector at Zambia Revenue Authority ( ZRA ) and Mr Mulenga

Kapilima, a revenue officer at ZRA, are charged with 39 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime among others amounting to more than K 5 million.

Hearing continues on April 8.