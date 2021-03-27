MS KAMPAMBA HAS NOT ISSUED ANY VULGAR REMARKS AGAINST ANYONE – SUNDAY CHANDA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 27 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF media Director Sunday Chanda has dismissed a vulgar audio taking turns on social media and maliciously attributed to community development minister Mrs Kampamba Mulenga Chewe.

Mr Chanda said the voice in the audio is not for Mrs Chewe and urged her to report the matter to police considering that there is new law against Cyber Crimes.

“It has come to our attention that there is an audio full of vulgar language being circulated on social media that has maliciously been ascribed to Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare Hon. Kampamba Mulenga Chewe, MP, MCC. We wish to state that voice in the said audio is NOT of Hon Kampamba Mulenga and neither has she issued any such remarks against anyone,” Mr Chanda said.

“Considering that the said audio coincides with the coming into law of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021, we urge Hon Kampamba Mulenga Chewe to report the matter to the Zambia Police Service in order for culprits to be brought to book.”

He said the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021 is meant to protect, among others, victims of cyber bullying and that the law enforcement agencies are equal to the task.

“We further wish to call for civil and mature politics as the nation goes for general elections on August 2021,” Mr Chanda said.