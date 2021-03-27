PRESIDENT LUNGU FORGIVES KAMBWILI

Lusaka ~ Sat, 27 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says he has accepted NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s apology in the true Christian spirit.

This follows Mr Kambwili’s plea for forgiveness from President Lungu for forgiveness after he accused him of conniving with Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay to deal in drugs.

During a press briefing, Mr Kambwili unreservedly apologised to President Lungu and Mr Findlay for issuing a statement which led to the media reporting that he had accused the Head of State of engaging in wrong doing.

In response to Mr Kambwili’s plea for forgiveness, President Lungu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Issac Chipampe, said what matters is someone’s actions and deeds after one apologises for the wrongs done.