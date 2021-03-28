US GOVT ANNOUNCES K36.75 M FOR COVID- 19 VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN ZAMBIA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 28 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The U.S. government congratulates the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the approval of its COVID-19 vaccination program.

COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy.

In support of the global vaccination effort, the United States recently announced an initial K42 billion ($2 billion) obligation -out of a total planned K84 billion ($4 billion) -to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, making the United States the single largest contributor to global COVID-19 vaccine access.

In Zambia, the U.S. government is committing an additional K36.75 million ($1.75 million) to provide technical assistance to Zambia’s vaccination campaign.

In announcing U.S. support for Zambia’s vaccine campaign, Chargé d’Affaires David Young noted “The United States has worked closely with Zambia throughout the duration of the pandemic to protect public health, strengthen the response to COVID-19, and save lives. We look forward to continuing this support throughout Zambia’s vaccination rollout.”

U.S. government funds will provide critical technical and logistical support to the Ministry of Health for planning, coordination, and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for Zambians. U.S. government partners will provide timely support for the rapid deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine plans, including the coordination of various stakeholders and implementation of the vaccination process. These funds will also support supply chain logistics of the COVID- 19 vaccination campaign, including assistance in maintaining the cold chain, which is vital for safe delivery of the vaccine.

The U.S. government will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Health on its nationwide communication activities to ensure citizens have accurate information about vaccines and the vaccination process to make informed decisions.

This is according to a statement issued by Julien Kreuze, the Public Affairs Officer at the Embassy of the United States of America in Lusaka.