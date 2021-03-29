HEALTH MINISTER OFFERS TO TAKE FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE JAB

Lusaka ~ Mon, 29 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has offered to take the first Covid-19 jab as the country approves a vaccine roll out to protect its citizens from the deadly disease.

Dr Chanda said during the Sunday Interview on ZNBC that he can take the COVID-19 vaccine any day and any place because this has actually been approved unanimously by the Zambian cabinet via the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance.

“The President (H.E Edgar Lungu and the Cabinet of Zambia) are cautiously behind keeping Zambia safe,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that about 8 million people out of the total population of about 18 million are targeted to take the life-saving jab, especially for front liners first before everyone gets it.

Dr Chanda reiterated that the vaccination would be voluntary adding that those that will not take the jab shall stand at a higher risk to catch the “more deadly 3rd wave” virus and even risk death.

He further mentioned that those that will not take the vaccine may not be accepted to travel to countries abroad that shall only allow vaccinated people to cross their borders.

The minister said as a global village member, Zambia may also adapt international rules that stipulates whom it allows in the country, with or without a vaccination.