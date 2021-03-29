KAPIJIMPANGA URGES INDIAN INVESTORS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ZAMBIA’S INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES



Lusaka ~ Mon, 29 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has urged Indian investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Africa because the continent would import less in future as it became self- reliant.

Mrs Kapijimpanga says Africa had witnessed a surge in foreign investments especially from China and India targeting manufacturing, mining and telecommunications among others.

She adds that similarities are evident as India had 1.3 billion people while Africa had 1.2 billion people, noting that in 2015, Africa embarked on the process of being self-reliant.

The High Commissioner said this when she made a Power Point Presentation at the Progress Harmony Development Chamber of Commerce and Industry Africa week where Zambia had an exhibition stand.

She said Zambia was one of the best investment destinations in Africa, after ranking 4th Most Peaceful Country in Africa, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index.

Meanwhile, Progress Harmony Development Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sanjay Aggarwal urged investors to consider value addition to raw materials within Africa.

Mr Aggarwal said this would create a win – win situation that would reduce unemployment, end poverty and create opportunities for growth.

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press at Zambia High Commission in India Bangwe Naviley Chisenga.