LIVINGSTONE WOMAN WINS FIRST HOUSE IN ‘THREE WAYS TO WIN’ PROMO BY LAFARGE, ATLAS MARA AND THEBE



Lusaka ~ Mon, 29 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Livingstone woman has become the first winner of a house from the “Three Ways to Win” promotion being run by Lafarge Zambia in partnership with Atlas Mara Bank and Thebe Investments.

Sonile Tembo was presented with the house last Friday at Nkhwashi residential estate.

The campaign is aimed at giving back to the customers and contributing to the reduction of over 1.5 million housing deficit the country is currently facing.

Speaking at the event during the handover ceremony, Lafarge Commercial Director Chooye Hamusankwa said the promotion is dear to the company as it is the way of giving back to customers and saying thank you for helping Lafarge build a strong legacy that has been built on trust and loyalty.

“Not many companies can say that they have been operational for over 72 years however, we can and it is all because of our loyal customers who choose our products to build their dreams,” he said.

Mr. Hamusankwa further congratulated the winner for believing in the Lafarge brand by buying 600 bags of cement via the Tigmoo Eats App in the month of November 2020.

And Atlas Mara Head of Retail and Digital Banking Teza Ngulube was pleased with the overwhelming response from the general public and disclosed that competition has seen participants from all the 10 provinces, with over 132,000 customers participating in the competition so far.

Others who attended the occasion are Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Eng Danny Mfune and Thebe Investments Management Chief Non-Executive Director Mr. Andrew Chipwende.