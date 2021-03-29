LUSAKA BOYS PUPIL NABBED OVER MURDER OF ANOTHER PUPIL

Lusaka ~ Mon, 29 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have apprehended a 19-year-old pupil of Lusaka Boys Secondary School in connection with the murder of a fellow pupil.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the deceased Jeff Mibenge was assaulted in December last year and died on 17th March 2021.

“On 04th December, 2020 at 1530 hours police in Lusaka received a report of Assault from male adult Jordan Mibenge of John Laing Compound who complained on behalf of his SON male juvenile JEFF Mibenge aged 18 now deceased who was a pupil at Lusaka high School that he was allegedly Assaulted by his fellow pupil and sustained head injuries. The victim was admitted to UTH in the intensive care unit where he later, died on 17th March, 2021 at 0200 hours,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the suspect has been apprehended today.

“Today 29th March, 2021 at 1030 hours, one Suspect a male juvenile aged 19 of Kamwala South, a pupil at Lusaka boys secondary school has been apprehended in the Connection to the murder. The suspect is detained in police custody yet to be charged with murder,” Mrs Katongo stated.

Four pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School are currently facing trial for the murder of another pupil, Ryan Phiri, from Kabulonga Boys Secondary School.