PRESIDENT LUNGU ASSENTS TO OVER 20 BILLS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 29 Mar 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has assented to more than 20 bills which include the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes.
The other bills assented to which are critical to the Cyber Security and Crimes Law are the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act and the Data Protection Act.
The President started assenting to the bills on March 24, 2021.
According to the law formulation process, the Acts will become operational when responsible ministers issue Statutory Instruments.
The Public-Private Partnership (Amendment) Act, 2021.
The Health Professions (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Rural Electrication (Amendment) Act, 2021
The National Heritage Conservation Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Examination Council of Zambia (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Zambia Law Development Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Zambia Revenue Authority (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Tropical Diseases Research Centre (Amendment) Actl, 2021
The Service Commissions (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Public Service Pensions (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Petroleum (Exploration and Production) (Amendment) Act, 2021
The National Institute of Public Administration (Amendment) Act, 2021
The National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Control of Goods (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Compensation Fund (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Citizen Economic Empowerment (Amendment) Act, 2021
The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, 2021
The Data Protection Act, 2021
The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021
The Legal Aid Act, 2021