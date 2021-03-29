PRESIDENT LUNGU ASSENTS TO OVER 20 BILLS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 29 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has assented to more than 20 bills which include the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes.

The other bills assented to which are critical to the Cyber Security and Crimes Law are the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act and the Data Protection Act.

The President started assenting to the bills on March 24, 2021.

According to the law formulation process, the Acts will become operational when responsible ministers issue Statutory Instruments.

The Public-Private Partnership (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The Health Professions (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Rural Electrication (Amendment) Act, 2021

The National Heritage Conservation Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Examination Council of Zambia (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Zambia Law Development Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Zambia Revenue Authority (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Tropical Diseases Research Centre (Amendment) Actl, 2021

The Service Commissions (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Public Service Pensions (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Petroleum (Exploration and Production) (Amendment) Act, 2021

The National Institute of Public Administration (Amendment) Act, 2021

The National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Control of Goods (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Compensation Fund (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Citizen Economic Empowerment (Amendment) Act, 2021

The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, 2021

The Data Protection Act, 2021

The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021

The Legal Aid Act, 2021