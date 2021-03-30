CRIMINALS GRUESOMELY MURDER NAKONDE BUSINESSMAN ON HIS WAY HOME

Nakonde ~ Tue, 30 Mar 2021

A businessman has been brutally murdered in Nakonde by criminals on his way home last night.

He has been identified as Donald Siwale, a resident of Madwa area who owned a shop near Nakonde secondary school.

His younger brother, Daniel Siwale, has told Chete FM news that he received the report this morning.

The body was discovered by a pupil near the stream that separates Mukoma and Madwa.

He says he was disturbed by what he saw when he arrived at the scene when police were getting the corpse.

Mr Siwale explained that his brother was cut multiple times in the neck – almost decapitating him .

It’s yet to be clear whether or not he had cash but his mobile phone(s) and keys to the shop have not been found, he says.

Last year, thieves stole from his shop and he had to restart his business.

“He who lives by the sword, will die by the sword. They may think that they have done something good but they have left us in great pain as a family,” Mr Siwale has told Chete FM news.

“Wherever they [criminals] are if they can hear this, let them know that if they’ll continue doing this, one day it will happen to them,” he added.

Mr Siwale leaves behind a wife and three children.

And Paul Simfukwe who lives a few meters from the stream has called on the community to be united against crime.

He has also appealed to the local authority to urgently work on the road, especially that pupils at Madwa use the same route.

There is growing concern about security in Zambia’s border town with Tanzania, following the rise in murder cases and theft in recent days.

Days ago, two members of a gang in Chiyanga were killed by a mob after they allegedly murdered their own member over money he reportedly hid when they robbed a person.