EAZ URGES PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTORS TO PRODUCE MORE FOR WEALTH CREATION

Lusaka ~ Tue, 30 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Economics Association of Zambia has called on the private and public sectors to enhance productivity to grow the national income and wealth.

In a statement, EAZ deputy national secretary Rita Mkandawire stated that her association has observed that some economic players were adjusting prices.

“The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) would like to call upon both the Private and Public sectors to enhance productivity aimed at growing national income and wealth amid the Covid 19 induced economic slowdown and economic uncertainty inherit for countries about to go for General Elections. During the past year, the EAZ has observed that certain economic players have been adjusting prices not consumerate to the increase in the cost of importation or production of certain goods and services. While we understand that profit is the main aim for businesses, we would like to call upon all market players not to take advantage of our small and unsophisticated consumers of various goods and services,” Mkandawire stated.

She called on government to escalate implementation of the Economic Recovery Plan.

“We would also like to call upon government to escalate implementation of it’s Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) to ensure that the Kwacha stabilises and the inflation growth rate is contained. As an Association, we would like to note the limited positive impact that high metals prices have had on foreign exchange reserves, the value of the Zambian Kwacha, business and job creation, especially on the Copperbelt Province. We advise relevant authorities to AUDIT the value chain to see why there is little trickle down to Zambian suppliers and the economy in general,” Mkandawire stated.

She also called for employee motivation.

“As an Association, we would also like to point out one area of concern that has been frustrating the implementation of various government policies and projects – EMPLOYEE MOTIVATION. There is a need for government to ascertain the levels of employee motivation as it negatively affects productivity. Victimisation, discrimination, politics are to blame for low productivity levels, especially in government grant aided institutions. We call upon government to ACT accordingly to ensure that such vices discontinue. The government needs to achieve a turn around for all grant aided institutions to wean them of government dependency. This will reduce the cost of running the public service. A turn around of institutions will need participation from all citizens regardless of political affiliation, tribe or race,” Mkandawire stated.

She stated that patriotism, upholding of national values and principles by all citizens is now critical for Zambia’s economic development agenda than ever before.

“Before August 2021, we shall provide a platform (National Economic Summit) for various stakeholders to come and share their views as we promote Economic Diplomacy and an integrated approach towards National Economic Development,” Mkandawire stated.