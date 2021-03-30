KK HAS NOT BEEN NEGLECTED – GOVT

Lusaka ~ Tue, 30 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has refuted media reports purporting that it has neglected Dr. Kenneth Kaunda whose residence has been affected by water challenges.

Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula said in a statement that the Ministry received a report of water challenges from the Administrative Officer in the Office of the First Republican President in the evening of Friday last week, contrary to what is being reported by some sections of the media.

Media reports claim that there has been persistent water shortage at the residence.

“As you may be aware, Government through the Ministry responsible for Works and Supply, does appreciate the water challenges that have affected the residence of the First Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth Kaunda,” he said.

“Contrary to reports appearing in some sections of the media that there has been persistent water shortage at the residence, we would like to state that the subject in question is not as purported to be. The Ministry received the report of water challenges from the Administrative Officer in the Office of the First Republican President in the evening of Friday, March 26th 2021. Immediately, measures were put in motion to rectify the shortcoming.”

Mr Mvula said both short and long term measures have since been instituted in the quest to keep the residence with the constant supply of fresh water.